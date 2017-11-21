A third of Onalaska’s volunteer firefighters resigned after the district’s fire chief was fired by commissioners.
Local

One-third of this fire district’s staff just quit. What happens if there’s an emergency?

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

November 21, 2017 08:59 AM

At least a third of Onalaska’s firefighters resigned this week due to the department’s internal fight with fire commissioners.

About a dozen firefighters put in their notice after Chief Andrew Martin was fired by the three-member board of commissioners for Lewis County Fire Protection District 1.

“I resigned to support my chief,” Capt. Randy Tobler told KING-5 News. “We are a team. We train together. We fight together. We respond together.”

Martin told KOMO News that he wasn’t given a reason for his firing.

He told The Chronicle he believes the board’s decision stemmed from an incident where he reprimanded a firefighter, who is related to a fire commissioner, for allegedly buying an expensive stethoscope through the district and using it on her own time. Then, he was asked by the commissioners to reprimand the firefighter who reported the incident, but he didn’t because he believed the allegations were baseless.

“Basically what it comes down to is just conflicts of interest,” Martin told the newspaper. “It kind of started a while ago but it slowly progressed.”

Assistant chief Rhonda Volk, now the acting chief, told Q13 FOX that she commends her former colleagues for standing their ground, but worries the department won’t be able to serve its community as it has in the past.

Tobler told KING-5 the smaller staff means it could now take up to 30 minutes for people to get help during an emergency. However, a fire commissioner told the station he believes response times won’t change much due to mutual aid agreements with neighboring districts.

The firefighters who left said they’ll come back if two of the three commissioners resign or are recalled, according to KOMO.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

