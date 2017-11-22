Restaurant inspections for Nov. 22

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
El Guanaco
415 Water St. SW, Olympia
Nov. 16: 5 red; 2 blue
Comments: In the beverage cooler near soda dispenser, the sour cream was 44 degrees. It must be 41 degrees or less. Correction: Turned cooler down. Air temperature now 41 degrees and dropping.
Lights near hood missing bulbs or not working. Correction: Replace all burned-out bulbs within one week.
South Bay Pub & Eatery
3323 South Bay Road NE
Nov. 16: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Bottom walk-in cooler shelf foods only 2 inches from floor; 5-6 inches is required. Prop up with pan or tray (not wood) so that it can be higher off the floor. Correct in two weeks.
7-Eleven
355 Custer Way SE (Suite A), Tumwater
Nov. 16: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hand sink area blocked by crates and other items. Corrected: Cleaned out.
City Picnics
1111 Washington St. SE (Department of Natural Resources building), Olympia
Nov. 15: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: In espresso area, milk (bottom-iced only) is 51 degrees on top, and the maximum allowed is 41 degrees. Correction: Moved to cooler. Under baker table/mixer area, inspector strongly recommends wheeled containers replace existing ones so floor cleaning will be more practical.
Keep careful temperature checks on iced diced tomato and sour cream in steam table area.
Subway
4820 Yelm Highway SE, Lacey
Nov. 13: 10 red; 0 blue
Comments: The hot water control valve leaks, prompting the practice of turning off the supply valve. Correction: Repair or replace control valve in five days. Maintain hot water supply at all times.
Mercato Ristorante
111 Market St. NE, Olympia
Nov. 9: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Juice dispenser bottles stored directly in drink ice. Corrected: Store elsewhere, or in larger bottle bin. The mop sink hose needs a “backflow preventer” between faucet and hose. Correction: Purchase and install.
Swing Wine Bar
825 Columbia St. SW, Olympia
Nov. 8: 10 red; 5 blue
Comments: Three-door open-top cooler had tomatoes and cooked onion that were 46-47 degrees. Maximum temperature is 41 degrees. Required correction: Turned cooler temp down. Flour and sugar bags were on kitchen floor. Correction: Moved to shelf. Note: Some dust buildup on several kitchen shelves. Clean.
No violations found
▪ Apex III Grocery & Deli (107 First St. S)
▪ Chevron Food Mart (826 Union Ave., Olympia)
▪ City of Olympia Jail (900 Plum St. SE)
▪ Cryptatropa (421 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia)
▪ The Mark (407/409 Columbia St. SW, Olympia)
▪ The Painted Plate (412 Washington St. SE, Olympia)
▪ Sofie’s Scoops (222 N. Capitol Way Suite 116, Olympia)
▪ Subway (5750 Ruddell Road SE, Lacey)
▪ Taylor Rays Cafe (1125 Washington St. SE, Olympia)
