Here’s what’s open and closed on Thursday and Friday

Here’s what’s opened and closed on Thursday and Friday.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES
▪ Thurston County and city of Olympia offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. All offices will re-open for regular business on Monday.
GARBAGE AND RECYLING
▪ There will be regular curbside garbage and recycling collection on Thursday and Friday in Thurston County.
▪ Thurston County’s Waste and Recovery Center (WARC) in Lacey will be closed on Thursday, but will re-open Friday for its regular hours, which are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PARKS
▪ Thurston County’s Burfoot Park, Deschutes Falls Park, Frye Cove Park, Kenneydell Park and the Off-Leash Dog Park at Hawks Prairie will be open during regular park hours this week.
PUBLIC TRANSIT
▪ Intercity Transit buses won’t be running on Thursday. They will operate on regular schedules on Friday. For more information, go to www.intercitytransit.com or call 360-786-1881.
LIBRARIES
All Timberland Regional Library branches are closed on Thursday and Friday. They will resume regular schedules on Saturday.
