Here’s what’s open and closed on Thursday and Friday

Staff report

November 22, 2017 07:00 AM

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

▪ Thurston County and city of Olympia offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. All offices will re-open for regular business on Monday.

GARBAGE AND RECYLING

▪ There will be regular curbside garbage and recycling collection on Thursday and Friday in Thurston County.

▪ Thurston County’s Waste and Recovery Center (WARC) in Lacey will be closed on Thursday, but will re-open Friday for its regular hours, which are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PARKS

▪ Thurston County’s Burfoot Park, Deschutes Falls Park, Frye Cove Park, Kenneydell Park and the Off-Leash Dog Park at Hawks Prairie will be open during regular park hours this week.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

▪ Intercity Transit buses won’t be running on Thursday. They will operate on regular schedules on Friday. For more information, go to www.intercitytransit.com or call 360-786-1881.

LIBRARIES

All Timberland Regional Library branches are closed on Thursday and Friday. They will resume regular schedules on Saturday.

