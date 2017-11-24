Flooding in Mason County: ‘We can’t get out of our house’

A flood warning continues for the Skokomish River near Potlatch until late Friday.
The river’s flood stage is 17 feet, when water floods pasture lands and flows quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road, according to the National Weather Service.
At 4 a.m. Friday the river was at 17.3 feet.
A Shelton family fled their home Wednesday after it was surrounded by flood waters.
“Before it was like no big deal when it went up to the door,” Alex Morris told KOMO. “But once it started coming in it was like, ‘Oh crap.’”
The family told KOMO the home wasn’t covered by flood insurance.
Morris family fun before they had to flee their home when the Skokomish River continued to rise. Dogs & people okay. 5pm #komonews #sonorthwest pic.twitter.com/FAVFV62If8— Keith Eldridge (@KeithKOMO4) November 23, 2017
Kelly Pierson told KING-5 he had to use waders to meet his wife across the flooded river. The couple put their home on a raised foundation in 2000 after repeated flooding.
“We can’t get out of our house,” he said.
Flood warnings were also in effect for the White River in King and Pierce counties and the Cowlitz River in Lewis County. The weather service said the cause of most flood-related deaths in Washington is people trying to drive through flooded areas.
Mason County Driving! https://t.co/vy9nJmhy8C— Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) November 23, 2017
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
