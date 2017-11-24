Here’s what the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ presents actually cost this year

The price of “The Twelve Days of Christmas” this year: $34,558.65.
For 34 years, the pros at PNC have added up the cost of gifts in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” to create The Christmas Price Index, a tongue-in-cheek version of the federal government’s consumer price index that tracks prices of goods and services.
This year’s Christmas Price Index is up 0.6 percent over last year thanks in part to the higher price of pear trees (up 5.2 percent) and gold (up 10 percent). Meanwhile, labor costs drove the price for 10 lords-a-leaping up 2 percent. And don’t forget the drummers drumming and pipers piping...
Here’s a rundown of what the gifts would cost you:
- One partridge in a pear tree: $220
- Two turtle doves: $375
- Three French hens: $182
- Four calling birds: $600
- Five golden rings: $825
- Six geese-a-laying: $360
- Seven swans-a-swimming: $13,125
- Eight maids-a-milking: $58
- Nine ladies dancing: $7,553
- 10 lords-a-leaping: $5,619
- 11 pipers piping: $2,708
- 12 drummers drumming: $2,934
PNC reports the Christmas Price Index has been rising steadily since 2002, when it was just 16,456.95.
