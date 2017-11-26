What’s Happening for Nov. 26

Sunday
Downtown for the Holidays: The Olympia Downtown Association will host its holiday kickoff from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event includes photos with Santa, free trolley rides, live music, a holiday parade on Capitol Way at 3 p.m., and the tree lighting in Sylvester Park at 4 p.m. Information: tinyurl.com/y7p4nolv.
Gingerbread Village: SideWalk’s annual Gingerbread Village will be set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of Olympia’s Downtown for the Holidays celebration. The Gingerbread Village at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts features gingerbread designs created by teams of community members. Visitors can view and vote ($1 per vote) on the creations. Proceeds go to SideWalk’s mission to end homelessness in Thurston County.
Singalong “Annie:” The Washington Center for the Performing Arts hosts a singalong of the 1982 film version of the musical “Annie,” which starred Aileen Quinn, Carol Burnett, Tim Curry, Bernadette Peters and Albert Finney at 5 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Local host Lauren O’Neill will warm up the audience and lead the costume contest. Tickets are $11-$22 (plus a $3 fee) at washingtoncenter.org.
Opening Night at Oly Lightstravaganza: Starting at 5 p.m., Oly Lightstravaganza 2017 will feature more than 50,000 lights in a walk-through display at 1515 10th Ave. SE, Olympia. Opening night features goody bags for the first 500 kids, and cookies and cider while supplies last. Lights will then be on nightly from 4:45 to 10:30 p.m. through the new year, with cookies and cider on select nights.
Monday
Jazz Senators Holiday Concert: The Jazz Senators will perform an eclectic selection of big band music from across the decades, including a few very hip arrangements of favorite holiday tunes, from 8-10:30 p.m. at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Admission by suggested donation of $5 to $20. 21 and older only.
Friday
Yule Ball: From 7 to 10 p.m., area teens are invited to the Yule Ball at Tumwater Timberland Library. Inspired by the tales of Harry Potter, the evening includes hors d’oeurves, entertainment and dancing. Those who attend can dress as their favorite character, in their winter’s finery, or as comfortably as they please. Registration is required, so pick up an invitation at the information desk at the library at 7023 New Market St. SW. The event is for teens only; no other library services will be available.
The Derek Nelson Quintet: The quintet will present the first program of the 2017 “Fridays at the First” concert series at noon at First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Enjoy an hour of the music of Horace Silver in a classic jazz quintet format, with a few holiday-themed tunes as a bonus. Coffee and cookies are provided at 11:30 a.m. Free, with any donations going to the musicians. Kids are welcome.
Saturday
Olympia Toy Run: The 40th annual event will bring motorcyclists together to collect toys and money for The Salvation Army for distribution to needy kids through its Toy n’ Joy Shop. Gates open at 10 a.m. in the Sears parking lot at South Sound Center off Interstate 5 at Sleater-Kinney Road in Lacey. Then at 1 p.m., riders will make their way through Olympia to the Capitol Campus. Admission is $10/single rider or $15/couple or a new unwrapped toy for a kid of any age.
World AIDS Day Gayla: Mpowerment Washington will host dinner, a silent auction and music event at the Woman’s Club of Olympia,1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for socializing and the silent auction; dinner is at 7 p.m. Singing and music provided by Michael Larson. Mpowerment Washington is a local nonprofit organization that provides money for free HIV/AIDS testing in Thurston County and educational seminars on safer sex. Tickets and information available at mpowerwa.org or 360-754-8888.
Hawks Holiday Happening Gift & Craftfair: More than 165 vendors will offer specialty items and handmade treasures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River Ridge High School, 350 River Ridge Drive SE, Lacey. Free entry, free parking, free door prizes, free entertainment, and free photos with Frosty. Proceeds benefit River Ridge band students. Information: macyhome@comcast.net.
Kids Love Comics: Join the Olympia Timberland Library and Danger Room Comics from 1-4:30 p.m. for this comic book celebration. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite comic book character. Cartoonists Faith Erin Hicks (creator of “The Nameless City”) and Kazu Kibuishi (creator of “Amulet”) will talk and sign books. Frank Hussey of Danger Room Comics will present comics in Reader’s Theater format. The library is at 313 Eighth Ave. SE.
Tenino Winterfest: The annual community bazaar and festival is a fundraiser for the Tenino Food Bank. It runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tenino High School, 500 Second Ave. W., Tenino.
