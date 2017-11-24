Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop

At a Nov. 9th open house event in Olympia, Tessa Smith from the Artisans Group describes passive house technology used in constructing the future Boundary Street residence of Jeff Greaves and Sue Duffy.
With the Sept. death of her husband Tyler still fresh in her memory the mysterious removal of his roadside memorial off of Bald Hill Road has only created additional heartache for Tasha Cavanaugh and her children.
Tacoma artist Grace Washington returned to Northeast Tacoma Elementary — where the library was already named in honor of her fallen son, Sgt. Michael T. Washington — to dedicate the mural "Together We Rise" that she created with the help of all the school's students.
Superintendent John Bash of the Tumwater School District explains why a Confederate flag was displayed at Bush Middle School during a Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 9, 2017. He said it should have never been at the school in the first place.
After a dusting of cold sleet and rain greeted the half marathon competitors a half hour before them a combined wave of 10k and 5k runners head out from Lacey's Rainier Vista Community Park early Sunday to kick off the 10th annual Turn Back the Clock fundraising run.
For 20 years Lacey resident Dennis Kauffman has gotten the family ghoul on with an elaborate interactive Halloween display known as "Grimm Manor" in his Columbine Court neighborhood. Voted this season by KING 5 viewers as the area's scariest spot Grimm Manor will air on Monday night's Evening magazine broadcast at 7:30 p.m.
Standing along Ruddell Road,one of the busiest arterials in the City of Lacey Police Chief Dusty Pierpoint (right) is joined by Officer Davie Scott on Oct 26th as they speak to traffic volumes and daily usage on Ruddell Road and other Lacey Streets.