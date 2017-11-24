More Videos

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist 1:28

Dash camera footage of state trooper fatally shooting a motorist

Pause
Olympia blockade discussed at council meeting 3:09

Olympia blockade discussed at council meeting

Police escort train through downtown Olympia 0:43

Police escort train through downtown Olympia

West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop 1:49

West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound 9:35

Meet the best high school football players in the South Sound

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday 3:13

Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor, Luke Joeckel and Seahawks at SF Sunday

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 0:29

Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect

Former Evergreen police chief on need for rifles, differences with administration 3:00

Former Evergreen police chief on need for rifles, differences with administration

  • Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop

    Selestina Eneliko and her husband Sergio Sulin reflect on the life of her son Michael Anthony Rude during a Nov. 15 interview at their home.

Spanaway parents reflect on sons tragic shooting during WSP stop

Selestina Eneliko and her husband Sergio Sulin reflect on the life of her son Michael Anthony Rude during a Nov. 15 interview at their home.
Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot

For 20 years Lacey resident Dennis Kauffman has gotten the family ghoul on with an elaborate interactive Halloween display known as "Grimm Manor" in his Columbine Court neighborhood. Voted this season by KING 5 viewers as the area's scariest spot Grimm Manor will air on Monday night's Evening magazine broadcast at 7:30 p.m.