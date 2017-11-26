Study: Thurston County District Court isn’t biased

Thurston County District Court shows no bias toward minorities and fairly represents all demographics of the county, according to a study by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.
The court invited the council to observe proceedings and business operations to look for indications of implicit bias.
“I attended a conference about procedural justice and initially thought that this was a problem for other courts, not ours,” said District Judge Brett Buckley in a news release. “Upon further reflection and discussion with my bench mates, we realized that we would be the worst judges of whether our procedures and decisions were significantly influenced by implicit bias. The only way to truly find out was to have neutral observers come and see us in action.”
The report said the court staff did not display apparent bias based on race or ethnicity. The court participants during the observation period reflected the county population in terms of minorities and those of a lower socioeconomic status. In addition, the report said judges and the court commissioner displayed all aspects of procedural justice.
The report did indicate the court could be more sensitive to the needs of lower-income people by providing advocates to help litigants fill out court forms and trying to avoid referring litigants to other courts to resolve their issues.
“The report provided us with several recommendations that we are looking into and creating a plan to implement,” said District Court Administrator Jennifer Creighton in a press release. “We are already addressing signage in the courthouse and our judges and court staff will be attending procedural justice training in April to address some observations noted during the visit.”
Staff already are working on language access and resources for defendants and victims. Other recommendations like larger courtrooms and private client-attorney meeting rooms will take longer to address.
“We are really glad we did this,” Buckley said in the news release. “Working on access and justice for all our citizens makes us a better court.”
To view the report visit, go to co.thurston.wa.us/distcrt/docs/TCDC–Report.pdf.
