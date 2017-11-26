U.S consumers are expected to spend more this holiday season, but holiday spending also can lead to relationship stress.
Don’t let that holiday spending ruin your relationship

U.S. consumers are expected to spend $967 this holiday season, 3.4 percent more than they did last year, according to Komonews.com.

But don’t let that spending drive a wedge between you and your significant other.

CBS news reports that “marriages can be seriously rocked by holiday spending.”

Six out of 10 Americans said their holiday spending spurs marital and familial strife, according to the report.

CBS news also reports that one in three Americans are worried about how they will be able to cover holiday spending.

Komonews.com says that more than half of the $967 in spending will go toward presents, while the rest will be divided between food, flowers, greeting cards and other non-gift holiday purchases.

