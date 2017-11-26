Kitchen fire damages apartment near Lacey

A fire that started on a stove top damaged a second-floor apartment on Saturday, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
About 3 p.m. Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to the 8000 block of North Bicentennial Loop, which is near Marvin Road.
The fire spread from the stove top to kitchen cabinets and then to the attic, Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said. Firefighters, though, were able to contain the fire to that apartment.
The apartment was occupied but no one was injured, he said.
Never miss a local story.
Lacey Fire District 3 received assistance from East Olympia Fire District 6.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments