Motorist cited for speeding after rollover crash on Bald Hills Road

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 26, 2017 03:46 PM

A motorist on Sunday was cited for driving too fast after a rollover crash on Bald Hills Road Southeast, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

About 9 a.m. Sunday, a deputy was dispatched to the 15800 block of Bald Hills Road Southeast after the crash. The driver was not injured, but the deputy found evidence that the man was “exceeding the cautionary speed limit.”

He was cited for speeding too fast for conditions.

Bald Hills Road has been in the news lately.

In September, a 34-year-old man was killed when he rolled his vehicle in the 18000 block of Bald Hills Road Southeast. That same weekend, a 36-year-old woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the 12800 block of Bald Hills Road Southeast.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

