These 5 stories were last week’s most read

Apollo Mopeds in Ocean Shores recently closed its doors permanently after nearly 35 years. Courtesy Apollo Mopeds

By Rolf Boone

November 27, 2017 07:00 AM

A story about a missing Minnesota boy, who was eventually found, was read by thousands last week.

1. This boy has been missing for 3 months. Now, his mother thinks she may have heard from him in Tumwater: A 15-year-old boy who ran away from his Minnesota home in August might have been in Tumwater late last week.

2. Naked, drunken man wrecks car into tree while having sex with passenger, State Patrol says: A drunken man driving on state Route 7 near La Grande was naked and having sex with an also-naked woman who was supposed to be in the passenger seat.

3. There’s a sad reason why this popular Ocean Shores business has closed its doors: Apollo Mopeds, a popular tourist spot and fixture in Ocean Shores for nearly 35 years, has permanently closed.

4. State now wants to revoke Frankie’s license permanently: After two suspensions in as many years, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board now wants to permanently revoke the liquor license for Frankie’s Bar and Grill in Olympia.

5. Cameras will scan your license plate — and automatically fine you if your’re uninsured: Drivers in Oklahoma will have another set of eyes watching over them next year — cameras that will scan license plates and automatically fine drivers who are uninsured.

In case you missed it: He came at troopers with a knife. In less than 12 seconds, he was shot three times

