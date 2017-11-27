This Thurston County Sheriff’s Office K9 had a busy, crime-fighting weekend

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office K9 Daro had a busy weekend.
About 12:45 a.m. Sunday, following a report of a suspicious man and possible burglary in the 1700 block of 91st Ave. SW, deputies and Daro traced the man to a nearby swamp, Sgt. Carla Carter said Monday.
A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowl, she said. The man also was treated for hypothermia after hiding out in the swamp.
Sheriff’s deputies recovered $22,500 in stolen property.
Daro also was busy Saturday night after the dog detained a suspect that had run from a stolen vehicle, following a pursuit, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
