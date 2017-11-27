Thurston County Sheriff’s K9 Daro was involved in two incidents this weekend, including an early Sunday morning pursuit of a burglary suspect.
Thurston County Sheriff’s K9 Daro was involved in two incidents this weekend, including an early Sunday morning pursuit of a burglary suspect. Courtesy Thurston County Sheriff’s Office
Local

This Thurston County Sheriff’s Office K9 had a busy, crime-fighting weekend

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 27, 2017 08:31 AM

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office K9 Daro had a busy weekend.

About 12:45 a.m. Sunday, following a report of a suspicious man and possible burglary in the 1700 block of 91st Ave. SW, deputies and Daro traced the man to a nearby swamp, Sgt. Carla Carter said Monday.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowl, she said. The man also was treated for hypothermia after hiding out in the swamp.

Sheriff’s deputies recovered $22,500 in stolen property.

Daro also was busy Saturday night after the dog detained a suspect that had run from a stolen vehicle, following a pursuit, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403

