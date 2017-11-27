James M. Elliott
James M. Elliott Courtesy Thurston County Sheriff’s Office
James M. Elliott Courtesy Thurston County Sheriff’s Office

Local

Level 3 sex offender registers in Thurston County

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 27, 2017 10:43 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Level 3 sex offender James M. Elliott, 43, has registered in Thurston County and will live in Rainier, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Elliott is a white man, 5-foot-9, who weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Elliott was sentenced to 46 months confinement in April 2013 after he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure with sexual motivation. Elliott, at 38, had exposed himself to an unknown adult woman.

He also was sentenced in September 2012 after he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure with sexual motivation for exposing himself to two unknown women at a park.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Elliott will live in the 400 block of Volesky Drive SE.

Anyone with questions or concerns about sex offenders in Thurston County can go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/ or call the sex offender unit at 360-754-2894.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 2017 Olympia Downtown for the Holidays Parade

    Music, kids and holiday spirit were in abundance at Olympia's annual Downtown for the Holidays parade and tree lighting ceremony Nov. 26. The event featured the annual parade, live music, the popular Gingerbread Village display at The Washington Center and culminated with the traditional tree lighting ceremony in Sylvester Park.

2017 Olympia Downtown for the Holidays Parade

2017 Olympia Downtown for the Holidays Parade 1:24

2017 Olympia Downtown for the Holidays Parade
Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch
Package stolen off porch on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia 1:04

Package stolen off porch on Boundary Street Southeast in Olympia

View More Video