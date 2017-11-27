Level 3 sex offender registers in Thurston County

Level 3 sex offender James M. Elliott, 43, has registered in Thurston County and will live in Rainier, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Elliott is a white man, 5-foot-9, who weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Elliott was sentenced to 46 months confinement in April 2013 after he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure with sexual motivation. Elliott, at 38, had exposed himself to an unknown adult woman.
He also was sentenced in September 2012 after he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure with sexual motivation for exposing himself to two unknown women at a park.
Elliott will live in the 400 block of Volesky Drive SE.
Anyone with questions or concerns about sex offenders in Thurston County can go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/ or call the sex offender unit at 360-754-2894.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
