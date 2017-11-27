A 20,000-square-foot Cash & Carry has been proposed for 710 Trosper Road SW.
Cash & Carry is coming to Tumwater

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

November 27, 2017 12:52 PM

Wholesale food distributor Cash & Carry, which already has a location in Olympia on Fones Road, is coming to Tumwater, according to the city’s community development department.

The 20,000-square-foot store has been pitched for 710 Trosper Road SW.

The project is in the formal review stage, according to the city.

Here’s how Cash & Carry describes its business:

“As a wholesale food distributor and food service warehouse, we help you shop for a wide range of quality food products, chef supplies, wholesale restaurant supplies, and catering supplies in a way that saves you time and money. Our goal is to help you grow your business and satisfy your diners, customers and guests.”

The company is headquartered near Portland, Oregon, and operates 63 locations throughout the West. Washington state is home to 24 locations.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

