More Videos

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 0:56

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

Pause
West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop 1:49

West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle 0:32

Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration 0:53

JBLM's 100th birthday celebration

Cy Hicks talks Tumwater defense after statement win over Archbishop Murphy 2:40

Cy Hicks talks Tumwater defense after statement win over Archbishop Murphy

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Bait Package stolen off porch 1:04

Bait Package stolen off porch

  • 'Talk with us,' Sheriff Snaza asks blockade protesters

    Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza speaks to the Port of Olympia commission Monday night about the downtown blockade.

'Talk with us,' Sheriff Snaza asks blockade protesters

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza speaks to the Port of Olympia commission Monday night about the downtown blockade.
Rolf Boone rboone@theolympian.com

Local

Jet engine catches fire at Sea-Tac Airport

Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident.