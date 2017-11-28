'Talk with us,' Sheriff Snaza asks blockade protesters

This footage from a Washington State trooper's dash camera shows moments leading up to a fatal shooting on July 8th of Michael Anthony Rude. Authorities say Rude was suicidal and that the shooting was justified. Rude's parents disagree, and say they want justice.
At a Nov. 9th open house event in Olympia, Tessa Smith from the Artisans Group describes passive house technology used in constructing the future Boundary Street residence of Jeff Greaves and Sue Duffy.
With the Sept. death of her husband Tyler still fresh in her memory the mysterious removal of his roadside memorial off of Bald Hill Road has only created additional heartache for Tasha Cavanaugh and her children.
Tacoma artist Grace Washington returned to Northeast Tacoma Elementary — where the library was already named in honor of her fallen son, Sgt. Michael T. Washington — to dedicate the mural "Together We Rise" that she created with the help of all the school's students.
Superintendent John Bash of the Tumwater School District explains why a Confederate flag was displayed at Bush Middle School during a Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 9, 2017. He said it should have never been at the school in the first place.
Video that Jason Grisham posted on Twitter shows flames coming from the left engine of a Hawaiian Airlines plane as it was landing at Seattle-Tacoma International around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. The flight was a ferry from Paine Field and only cabin crew was aboard. The fire was quickly extinguished. Grisham was waiting for his flight and recorded the incident.