Ready to get your Christmas tree? Here’s where to go

This year’s early Thanksgiving means you have plenty of time to claim yourself a noble Christmas tree — perhaps a noble fir, in fact — from a local farm. Before you go, check out our tips for choosing the best tree.
TREE FARMS
Black Lake Trees U-Cut, corner of 62nd Avenue Southwest and Delphi Road Southwest, Olympia. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m daily through Dec. 25. Trees: Norway spruce, noble, grand, Fraser and Douglas firs. 360-866-4125; www.blacklaketrees.com.
Brewer’s U-Cut Christmas Trees, 2382 West Deegan Road, Shelton. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Trees: noble, Nordmann, Fraser, grand, Douglas, balsam and Turkish firs. 360-426-4936.
Christmas Valley Tree Farm, 11540 183rd Ave. SW, Rochester. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Trees: noble, Douglas and grand firs, Blue spruce and Norway spruce. 360-273-6196; christmasvalleytreefarm.com.
Clyde ‘n Dale’s Holiday Trees & Gifts, 10712 Tracie Court SW, Olympia. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Trees: Fraser, noble, grand and Douglas firs. 360-480-0515; www.clydendalesholidaytrees.com.
Cox Christmas Trees, 40605 Meridian Ave. E, Eatonville. Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Trees: Douglas, Fraser, grand, Turkish and noble firs and Norway spruce. 360-832-6673; coxchristmastrees.com.
Gibbons Nobles, 9212 Delphi Road SW, Olympia. Open 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 17. Trees: noble firs. 360-352-7569; www.gibbonsnobles.com.
Holiday U-Cut Christmas Trees, 39908 Dean Kreger Road, Eatonville. Open 9 a.m. to dusk Friday through Sunday through Dec. 17. Trees: noble, Nordmann, grand and Douglas firs. 360-832-8733; www.gochristmastree.com.
Hunter’s Christmas Tree Farm, 7401 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia. Open 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23. Trees: noble, Plantation Douglas, Fraser, Nordmann and grand firs. 360-426-1558; hunterfamilyfarm.com.
Jensen’s U-Cut Christmas Trees, 2840 184th Ave. SE, Tenino. Open 9 a.m. to dusk daily. Trees: Douglas, noble and grand firs. 360-264-4967; www.rb-ranch.com.
Ohop Ridge Tree Farm, 40707 Ski Park Road E, Eatonville. Open 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 17. Trees: corkbark, Danish, Nordmann, balsam, Turkish, noble, alpine noble, Fraser and Shasta firs. 253-691-1862; www.ohopridge.com.
Schilter Family Farm, 141 Nisqually Cutoff Road, Olympia. 9 a.m. to dusk daily through Dec. 17. Trees: noble, grand, Fraser and Douglas firs. 360-459-4023; schilterfamilyfarm.com/christmas.
Sprouffske Tree Farm, 14020 Finian Road SE, Rainier. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Trees: noble, grand and Douglas firs. 360-446-2212; www.sprouffsketrees.com.
Winkelworld, 3619 36th Ave. NW, Olympia. Open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 17. Trees: noble firs. 360-866-2009.
NATIONAL FORESTS
Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and Olympic National Forest are $5. Permits are for personal, one-time use. www.fs.usda.gov.
CLOSED
Eaton Creek Tree Farm in Olympia is closed.
Ames Christmas Tree Farm in Olympia is closed this year due to a death in the family. The owners expect to reopen in 2018.
