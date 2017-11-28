More Videos

  • Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol

    The 30-foot noble fir from the Weyerhaeuser Vail Tree Farm arrives at the Washington State Capitol. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1.

The 30-foot noble fir from the Weyerhaeuser Vail Tree Farm arrives at the Washington State Capitol. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1. Joshua Bessex jbessex@theolympian.com
The 30-foot noble fir from the Weyerhaeuser Vail Tree Farm arrives at the Washington State Capitol. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1.

Local

Ready to get your Christmas tree? Here’s where to go

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 28, 2017 12:08 PM

This year’s early Thanksgiving means you have plenty of time to claim yourself a noble Christmas tree — perhaps a noble fir, in fact — from a local farm. Before you go, check out our tips for choosing the best tree.

TREE FARMS

Black Lake Trees U-Cut, corner of 62nd Avenue Southwest and Delphi Road Southwest, Olympia. Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m daily through Dec. 25. Trees: Norway spruce, noble, grand, Fraser and Douglas firs. 360-866-4125; www.blacklaketrees.com.

Brewer’s U-Cut Christmas Trees, 2382 West Deegan Road, Shelton. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Trees: noble, Nordmann, Fraser, grand, Douglas, balsam and Turkish firs. 360-426-4936.

Christmas Valley Tree Farm, 11540 183rd Ave. SW, Rochester. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Trees: noble, Douglas and grand firs, Blue spruce and Norway spruce. 360-273-6196; christmasvalleytreefarm.com.

Clyde ‘n Dale’s Holiday Trees & Gifts, 10712 Tracie Court SW, Olympia. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Trees: Fraser, noble, grand and Douglas firs. 360-480-0515; www.clydendalesholidaytrees.com.

Cox Christmas Trees, 40605 Meridian Ave. E, Eatonville. Open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Trees: Douglas, Fraser, grand, Turkish and noble firs and Norway spruce. 360-832-6673; coxchristmastrees.com.

Gibbons Nobles, 9212 Delphi Road SW, Olympia. Open 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 17. Trees: noble firs. 360-352-7569; www.gibbonsnobles.com.

Holiday U-Cut Christmas Trees, 39908 Dean Kreger Road, Eatonville. Open 9 a.m. to dusk Friday through Sunday through Dec. 17. Trees: noble, Nordmann, grand and Douglas firs. 360-832-8733; www.gochristmastree.com.

Hunter’s Christmas Tree Farm, 7401 Yelm Highway SE, Olympia. Open 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 23. Trees: noble, Plantation Douglas, Fraser, Nordmann and grand firs. 360-426-1558; hunterfamilyfarm.com.

Jensen’s U-Cut Christmas Trees, 2840 184th Ave. SE, Tenino. Open 9 a.m. to dusk daily. Trees: Douglas, noble and grand firs. 360-264-4967; www.rb-ranch.com.

Ohop Ridge Tree Farm, 40707 Ski Park Road E, Eatonville. Open 9 a.m. to dusk Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 17. Trees: corkbark, Danish, Nordmann, balsam, Turkish, noble, alpine noble, Fraser and Shasta firs. 253-691-1862; www.ohopridge.com.

Schilter Family Farm, 141 Nisqually Cutoff Road, Olympia. 9 a.m. to dusk daily through Dec. 17. Trees: noble, grand, Fraser and Douglas firs. 360-459-4023; schilterfamilyfarm.com/christmas.

Sprouffske Tree Farm, 14020 Finian Road SE, Rainier. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Trees: noble, grand and Douglas firs. 360-446-2212; www.sprouffsketrees.com.

Winkelworld, 3619 36th Ave. NW, Olympia. Open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 17. Trees: noble firs. 360-866-2009.

NATIONAL FORESTS

Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and Olympic National Forest are $5. Permits are for personal, one-time use. www.fs.usda.gov.

CLOSED

Eaton Creek Tree Farm in Olympia is closed.

Ames Christmas Tree Farm in Olympia is closed this year due to a death in the family. The owners expect to reopen in 2018.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

