Police block streets around the protesters encampment on the railroad tracks at Seventh and Jefferson in downtown Olympia shortly after 5 a.m.
Police block streets around the protesters encampment on the railroad tracks at Seventh and Jefferson in downtown Olympia shortly after 5 a.m. Abby Spegman aspegman@theolympian.com
Police block streets around the protesters encampment on the railroad tracks at Seventh and Jefferson in downtown Olympia shortly after 5 a.m. Abby Spegman aspegman@theolympian.com

Local

Police say avoid 7th and Jefferson as railroad police approach protesters

Staff report

November 29, 2017 05:46 AM

Olympia police are urging people to avoid the area of 7th and Jefferson in downtown Olympia — where anti-fracking protesters have set up a blockade of the railroad tracks — because of police activity, the department tweeted shortly after 5 a.m.

Union Pacific Railroad police are making contact with the rail protest blockade, Olympia police said in a follow-up tweet, and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed.

The blockade began Nov. 17. The president of a local railroad company affected by the encampment of protesters on tracks it uses had sent a letter to the city of Olympia urging that police take action against the protesters.

The Olympian has a photographer and reporter at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol

    The 30-foot noble fir from the Weyerhaeuser Vail Tree Farm arrives at the Washington State Capitol. The tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 1.

Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol

Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol 1:09

Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol

'Talk with us,' Sheriff Snaza asks blockade protesters 4:04

'Talk with us,' Sheriff Snaza asks blockade protesters

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 0:56

Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform

View More Video