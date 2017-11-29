Police say avoid 7th and Jefferson as railroad police approach protesters

Olympia police are urging people to avoid the area of 7th and Jefferson in downtown Olympia — where anti-fracking protesters have set up a blockade of the railroad tracks — because of police activity, the department tweeted shortly after 5 a.m.
Union Pacific Railroad police are making contact with the rail protest blockade, Olympia police said in a follow-up tweet, and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed.
The blockade began Nov. 17. The president of a local railroad company affected by the encampment of protesters on tracks it uses had sent a letter to the city of Olympia urging that police take action against the protesters.
The Olympian has a photographer and reporter at the scene.
