What’s Happening for Nov. 30

Friday
The Derek Nelson Quintet: The quintet will present the first program of the 2017 “Fridays at the First” concert series at noon at First Christian Church, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia. Enjoy an hour of the music of Horace Silver in a classic jazz quintet format, with a few holiday-themed tunes as a bonus. Coffee and cookies are provided at 11:30 a.m. Free, with any donations going to the musicians. Kids are welcome.
Yule Ball: From 7 to 10 p.m., area teens are invited to the Yule Ball at Tumwater Timberland Library. Inspired by the tales of Harry Potter, the evening includes hors d’oeurves, entertainment and dancing. Those who attend can dress as their favorite character, in their winter’s finery, or as comfortably as they please. Registration is required, so pick up an invitation at the information desk at the library at 7023 New Market St. SW. The event is for teens only; no other library services will be available.
Capitol tree lighting: The state’s holiday tree, a 25-foot Noble fir, will make its formal public debut with the traditional lighting ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda at 6 p.m. This year’s tree will feature “Friends of the Forest” décor, including stuffed ornaments of animals native to Washington state and 7,000 LED lights. At the ceremony, the Association of Washington Business will present gifts to fire department officials from across the state to be distributed to families in need.
Blitz joins Santa for Blue Friday: From 5-8 p.m., kids are invited to have their photos taken with Seahawks mascot Blitz and Santa while enjoying treats and having their faces painted in the Forever 21 court at Capital Mall in west Olympia. The Sweet Adelines chorus group will perform at 6 p.m. Information: 360-754-8017
Signing Santa: Lacey Parks & Recreation and the Signing Santa Organization partner to provide deaf and hard-of-hearing children and their families and friends a chance celebration the holidays from 6:30-9 p.m. at Chambers Prairie Elementary, 6501 Virginia St. SE, Lacey. Free.
Saturday
Olympia Toy Run: The 40th annual event will bring motorcyclists together to collect toys and money for The Salvation Army for distribution to needy kids through its Toy n’ Joy Shop. Gates open at 10 a.m. in the Sears parking lot at South Sound Center off Interstate 5 at Sleater-Kinney Road in Lacey. Then at 1 p.m., riders will make their way through Olympia to the Capitol Campus. Admission is $10/single rider or $15/couple or a new unwrapped toy for a kid of any age.
World AIDS Day Gayla: Mpowerment Washington will host dinner, a silent auction and music event at the Woman's Club of Olympia,1002 Washington St SE, Olympia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for socializing and the silent auction; dinner is at 7 p.m. Singing and music provided by Michael Larson. Mpowerment Washington is a local non-profit that provides funds for free HIV/AIDS testing in Thurston County and educational seminars on safer sex. Tickets and information available at mpowerwa.org or 360-754-8888.
Hawks Holiday Happening Gift & Craftfair: More than 165 vendors will offer specialty items and handmade treasures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River Ridge High School, 350 River Ridge Drive SE, Lacey. Free entry, free parking, free door prizes, free entertainment, and free photos with Frosty. Proceeds benefit River Ridge band students. Information: macyhome@comcast.net
Kids Love Comics: Join the Olympia Timberland Library and Danger Room Comics from 1-4:30 p.m. for this comic book celebration. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite comic book character. Cartoonists Faith Erin Hicks (creator of "The Nameless City”) and Kazu Kibuishi (creator of "Amulet") will talk and sign books. Frank Hussey of Danger Room Comics will present comics in Reader's Theater format. The library is at 313 Eighth Ave. SE.
Tenino Winterfest: The annual community bazaar and festival is a fundraiser for the Tenino Food Bank. It runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tenino High School, 500 Second Ave W., Tenino.
Boy Scouts Santa Breakfast: Boy Scouts Troop 48 will host a breakfast of pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, coffee, and juice from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Bring your camera for a photo with Santa. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family, with children younger than 5 admitted for free. A collection bin for Toys for Tots will be set up.
Wrinkles of Washington: Wrinkles of Washington will perform its Christmas show, "Melodies & Mistletoe," at 2 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. The performance is a fundraiser for Senior Services for South Sound. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the senior center, Yenney's Music Company, at the door at each performance, or by calling 360-459-0730.
Littlerock Elementary School PTO Winterfest: The 69th annual Winterfest bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Littlerock Elementary School, 12710 Littlerock Road SW, and features more than 40 vendors, a basket raffle and silent auction, book fair, cake walk, and photos with Santa. Proceeds will help fund a college scholarship, student enrichment programs, classroom allotments, teacher requests, field trip transportation, assemblies, Olympia Junior Programs, and family fun nights.
