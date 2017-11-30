What’s Happening for Nov. 30

Star Waterer, 5, signs to Santa that she wants a Barbie for Christmas during a previous "Signing Santa" event at Saint Martin's University. Lacey Parks & Recreation and the Signing Santa Organization are partnering this year to provide deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance celebration the holidays from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday at Chambers Prairie Elementary in Lacey. Toni L. Bailey Olympian file photo