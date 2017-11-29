Meeting of LOTT, Olympia and Port postponed, as well as sea-level rise open house

A joint meeting of the LOTT Clean Water Alliance Board of Directors, Olympia City Council and Port of Olympia Commission scheduled for tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the LOTT Board Room has been postponed.
The companion Sea Level Rise Open House and Community Workshop scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, also been postponed.
Officials said Wednesday that both meetings will be rescheduled early next year to provide an update on the planning process, share results of vulnerability and risk assessment work, and gather feedback to guide the next phase of work.
