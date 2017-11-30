The Jingle Bus has been an Intercity Transit tradition for years.
See that bus with the red ribbon going around town? There’s some presents inside.

By Abby Spegman

November 30, 2017 08:48 AM

Consider it a holiday gift from your local transit authority.

The Jingle Bus may look like most other Intercity Transit buses. But inside it is wrapped in garlands and red ribbons, and offers candy canes and free fares.

The bus runs on a different route every day and will hit every local route by the end of December.

The Jingle Bus has been an Intercity Transit tradition for years.

Check the Jingle Bus schedule at www.intercitytransit.com/bus/jingle-bus.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

