Nisqually River will not open for fishing Friday

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

November 30, 2017 02:56 PM

Part of the Nisqually River will remain closed to all fishing until further notice and will not open Friday for game fish as scheduled.

The closed area is in Thurston and Pierce counties from the mouth to the military tank crossing bridge one mile upstream of mouth of Muck Creek.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife and tribal managers said based on current run estimates, winter chum salmon returns will fall short of conservation goals.

Keeping the river closed to all fishing is meant to increase the number of chum returning to spawn.

The Nisqually Tribe will also close its fisheries on the river.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

