Thousands of motorcyclists take part in the Olympia Toy Run in 2016. Tony Overman Olympian file photo

Local

Watch out for closures, delays Saturday for annual Toy Run motorcycle ride

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

December 01, 2017 08:19 AM

Drivers should expect traffic and road closures Saturday for the Olympia Toy Run, an annual event that draws up to 10,000 motorcyclists.

Deschutes Parkway will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The southbound Interstate 5 exit to Pacific Avenue will close from 1 to 2:30 p.m. On the northbound I-5 exit to Pacific Avenue, the left turn onto Pacific Avenue will be blocked.

Organizers say there will be heavy traffic and long delays in downtown Olympia during the event.

Motorcyclists meet at South Sound Center in Lacey at 10 a.m. and leave for Marathon Park at 1 p.m., traveling via Pacific Avenue, State Avenue, Capitol Way, Fifth Avenue and Deschutes Parkway.

The Toy Run typically last two hours.

Participants donate toys and money to The Salvation Army’s Toy N’ Joy Shop, which distributes gifts to needy children.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

