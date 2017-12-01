Jimmy D. Mathus
Sheriff’s office asks for help tracking down man suspected of child molestation

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

December 01, 2017 11:33 AM

Authorities in Lewis County are asking for the public’s help in locating a Chehalis man suspected of molesting a child.

A warrant was issued for Jimmy D. Mathus, 61, in August for first-degree child molestation stemming from an incident reported in July to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Lewis County Sheriff Chief Deputy Dusty Breen said Mathus left Lewis County this summer but authorities believe he has since returned to the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 360-748-9286 or submit a tip online.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

