What’s Happening for Dec. 2

Saturday
Olympia Toy Run: The 40th annual event will bring motorcyclists together to collect toys and money for The Salvation Army for distribution to needy kids through its Toy n’ Joy Shop. Gates open at 10 a.m. in the Sears parking lot at South Sound Center off Interstate 5 at Sleater-Kinney Road in Lacey. Then at 1 p.m., riders will make their way through Olympia to the Capitol Campus. Admission is $10/single rider or $15/couple or a new unwrapped toy for a kid of any age.
World AIDS Day Gayla: Mpowerment Washington will host dinner, a silent auction and music event at the Woman's Club of Olympia,1002 Washington St SE, Olympia. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for socializing and the silent auction; dinner is at 7 p.m. Singing and music provided by Michael Larson. Mpowerment Washington is a local non-profit that provides funds for free HIV/AIDS testing in Thurston County and educational seminars on safer sex. Tickets and information available at mpowerwa.org or 360-754-8888.
Hawks Holiday Happening Gift & Craftfair: More than 165 vendors will offer specialty items and handmade treasures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at River Ridge High School, 350 River Ridge Drive SE, Lacey. Free entry, free parking, free door prizes, free entertainment, and free photos with Frosty. Proceeds benefit River Ridge band students. Information: macyhome@comcast.net
Kids Love Comics: Join the Olympia Timberland Library and Danger Room Comics from 1-4:30 p.m. for this comic book celebration. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite comic book character. Cartoonists Faith Erin Hicks (creator of "The Nameless City”) and Kazu Kibuishi (creator of "Amulet") will talk and sign books. Frank Hussey of Danger Room Comics will present comics in Reader's Theater format. The library is at 313 Eighth Ave. SE.
Tenino Winterfest: The annual community bazaar and festival is a fundraiser for the Tenino Food Bank. It runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tenino High School, 500 Second Ave W., Tenino.
Boy Scouts Santa Breakfast: Boy Scouts Troop 48 will host a breakfast of pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, coffee, and juice from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1224 Legion Way SE, Olympia. Bring your camera for a photo with Santa. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family, with children younger than 5 admitted for free. A collection bin for Toys for Tots will be set up.
Wrinkles of Washington: Wrinkles of Washington will perform its Christmas show, "Melodies & Mistletoe," at 2 p.m. at the Virgil Clarkson Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. The performance is a fundraiser for Senior Services for South Sound. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at the senior center, Yenney's Music Company, at the door at each performance, or by calling 360-459-0730.
Littlerock Elementary School PTO Winterfest: The 69th annual Winterfest bazaar runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Littlerock Elementary School, 12710 Littlerock Road SW, and features more than 40 vendors, a basket raffle and silent auction, book fair, cake walk, and photos with Santa. Proceeds will help fund a college scholarship, student enrichment programs, classroom allotments, teacher requests, field trip transportation, assemblies, Olympia Junior Programs, and family fun nights.
Ralph’s Thriftway Tree Lighting: From 5-7 p.m., the Olympia supermarket will host its annual Christmas tree lighting, which also will feature performances by the Roosevelt Elementary orchestra, take-your-own photos with Santa, face painting, holiday food and drink samples, and Christmas carols by country duo Austin Radio. The store is at 1908 E. Fourth Ave.
Saturday & Sunday
Santa Paws: Have your family holiday portrait taken at Animal Services in Olympia from 3-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $20 for a CD with 5 digital photos. Reservations are recommended, so call 360-352-2510. Animal Services is at 3120 Martin Way, Olympia.
Juried Fine Arts and Crafts Show: The invitational show features the work of 11 artists from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the DoubleTree, 415 Capital Way N., Olympia. Information: www.facebook.com/FineArtsandCraftsShow
Sunday
Carols and Cookies Singalong: The United Churches of Olympia will host a singalong to benefit the Community Care Center Emergency Needs Fund from 3-5 p.m. at the church at 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia. All are welcome. Suggested donation is $10 per person.
Holiday Tour of Historic Homes: The Olympia Historical Society & Bigelow House Museum is sponsoring the tour from noon to 4 p.m. Eight historic properties will be open, including several in the South Capitol neighborhood and the Bigelow House at 918 Glass Ave. NE, where tour tickets will be sold. Tickets also will be available at the Coach House, 211 21st Ave. SW. For advance ticket purchase, go to www.olympiahistory.org. Tour tickets are $20 per person. Proceeds benefit the Bigelow House Museum and the Olympia Historical Society. All houses are on the Olympia Heritage Register.
Choirs of Korean Churches of Olympia/Lacey Christmas Music Concert: The Olympia Christian Reformed Church will host a brief service at 5 p.m. followed by music performed by the choirs of eight Korean churches in the Olympia and Lacey area. The church is at 2121 Log Cabin Road SE in Olympia. Information: YoungHee.Kim@comcast.net or 253-200-1042. Donations offered during the service will be sent to the local fire department.
