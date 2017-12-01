Three Magnets made a beer to honor the Sounders, and now people are mad

People all over the Twittersphere have been throwing shade at Olympia’s Three Magnets Brewery after they decided to name their newest IPA #EBFG Juice, after a hashtag commonly used by Seattle Sounders fans.
The beer was initially named “Deuce Juice” in honor of Sounders star Clint Dempsey. But, prior to the beer being labeled, Three Magnets was contacted by Major League Soccer and asked to change the branding, said brewery owner Nate Reilly.
Three Magnets opted to name the beer #EBFG (which stands for Eternal Blue, Forever Green) instead.
“It just seemed like the obvious choice,” Reilly wrote in a lengthy Reddit post.
Never miss a local story.
He added that the proported creators of the hashtag didn’t mind.
But that didn’t stop Sounders fans from weighing in.
SH Nation, a Sounders blog, reported that some fans believe that Three Magnets coopted the hashtag without their permission.
What the hell is this @3MagBrewing hijacking the @WeAreECS hashtag https://t.co/blbCMFIPA3— Mark El Tigre ⭐️ (@SSFCFOTY13) November 29, 2017
Whelp. Just lost me as a customer.— Jesse ⭐ (@Emerald0013) November 29, 2017
In response, Reilly wrote this:
“We’ve paid our dues and worked hard to cultivate a fan base in the South Sound. I feel that this effort puts us squarely in the position of being contributors to the culture of Sounders fans, not outsiders leaching off their culture to make a quick buck. And we feel that this release ultimately contributes to the culture of the fan base by celebrating the Sounders from an honest place.”
In the Reddit post, Reilly said he and his wife opened Three Magnets, located at 600 Franklin St. SE, in 2014 with the intention of creating a soccer bar. Its now the official home of the Black Hills Militia, a chapter of the Emerald City Supporters.
He said both the Sounders and Major League Soccer were very polite regarding the request to change the beer’s name from “Deuce Juice.”
So, where can you find this beer?
Oly Taproom, located at 312 Columbia St. NW in Olympia, has it, according to a Facebook post.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
Comments