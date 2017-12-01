Local

Lewis County agrees to let Thurston County continue to use its jail, but at a higher cost

The Chronicle, Centralia

December 01, 2017 05:03 PM

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners has approved an interlocal agreement that will allow the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office to use the Lewis County Jail facility in 2018.

Chris Sweet, the chief of the Lewis County Jail, said the agreement is an extension of a current agreement, and the only change to the contract is a 5 percent cost increase that will raise the rate by about $3 per bed.

According to Sweet, the jail has not increased its fees for two years. The 5 percent increase will apply to any agency that wants to use the facility in 2018.

The interlocal agreement was approved unanimously by the commissioners.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

    Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia.

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:44

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared
Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 0:57

Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year
Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol 1:09

Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol

View More Video