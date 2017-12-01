Lewis County agrees to let Thurston County continue to use its jail, but at a higher cost

The Board of Lewis County Commissioners has approved an interlocal agreement that will allow the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office to use the Lewis County Jail facility in 2018.
Chris Sweet, the chief of the Lewis County Jail, said the agreement is an extension of a current agreement, and the only change to the contract is a 5 percent cost increase that will raise the rate by about $3 per bed.
According to Sweet, the jail has not increased its fees for two years. The 5 percent increase will apply to any agency that wants to use the facility in 2018.
The interlocal agreement was approved unanimously by the commissioners.
