Candidates sought for special commissions in Thurston County

People interested in serving on drainage and other special commissions in Thurston County will be able to file candidacy papers from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15.
There are openings on the Chambers Lake Drainage District, Hopkins Drainage District, Scott Lake Drainage District, and Black Lake Special District commissions.
Candidates must be registered voters in Washington and own property in the district.
Filings are now being accepted by mail, and in-person filings will be accepted Dec. 11 through Dec.15 at the Thurston County Auditor’s Office in Building 1 of the Thurston County Courthouse. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
