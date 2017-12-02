Pit bull owner says dogs who mauled UPS driver 'doing their job'

More Videos 1:44 Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared Pause 0:57 Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 1:39 Tumwater offense discusses deceptive powerful rushing legacy 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 2:29 Tumwater coach Bill Beattie headed to first title game 1:49 West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

UPS driver mauled by pit bulls tells harrowing tale to KIRO7 News Kevin Backlund tearfully tells KIRO7 news how four pit bulls silently surrounded him at an Orting home and then attacked. Kevin Backlund tearfully tells KIRO7 news how four pit bulls silently surrounded him at an Orting home and then attacked. Courtesy KIRO7 News

