Traffic stop leads to police chase through Thurston, Pierce counties

A driver in a stolen Honda led officers on a chase through Thurston and Pierce counties Saturday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
The chase started with a traffic stop in Tenino at 9:25 a.m., according to Thurston County dispatch. The man drove off, leading officers on a chase onto northbound Interstate 5 and then eastbound Route 512 near Tacoma.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle with spike strips several times, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova. The vehicle eventually went into a ditch off 512 and the driver took off on foot.
Officers caught up with him near Portland Avenue East and took him into custody, according to Bova.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
