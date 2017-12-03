What’s Happening for Dec. 3

Sunday
Santa Paws: Have your family holiday portrait taken at Animal Services in Olympia from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The cost is $20 for a CD with 5 digital photos. Reservations are recommended, so call 360-352-2510. Animal Services is at 3120 Martin Way, Olympia.
Juried Fine Arts and Crafts Show: The invitational show features the work of 11 artists from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree, 415 Capital Way N., Olympia. Information: www.facebook.com/FineArtsandCraftsShow
Carols and Cookies Singalong: The United Churches of Olympia will host a singalong to benefit the Community Care Center Emergency Needs Fund from 3-5 p.m. at the church at 110 11th Ave. SE, Olympia. All are welcome. Suggested donation is $10 per person.
Holiday Tour of Historic Homes: The Olympia Historical Society & Bigelow House Museum is sponsoring the tour from noon to 4 p.m. Eight historic properties will be open, including several in the South Capitol neighborhood and the Bigelow House at 918 Glass Ave. NE, where tour tickets will be sold. Tickets also will be available at the Coach House, 211 21st Ave. SW. For advance ticket purchase, go to www.olympiahistory.org. Tour tickets are $20 per person. Proceeds benefit the Bigelow House Museum and the Olympia Historical Society. All houses are on the Olympia Heritage Register.
Choirs of Korean Churches of Olympia/Lacey Christmas Music Concert: The Olympia Christian Reformed Church will host a brief service at 5 p.m. followed by music performed by the choirs of eight Korean churches in the Olympia and Lacey area. The church is at 2121 Log Cabin Road SE in Olympia. Information: YoungHee.Kim@comcast.net or 253-200-1042. Donations offered during the service will be sent to the local fire department.
Monday
Lacey’s Lighted Vehicle Parade & Tree Lighting Ceremony: The city of Lacey will host the Lighted Vehicle Parade followed by an old-fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony with Santa, carols, and hot cocoa at Huntamer Park. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and ends at the park at 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. To view the parade route map, visit ci.lacey.wa.us/parkevents.
Tuesday
Stammtisch Olympia: A group of German-speaking seniors meets at 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Location varies. For details, call Gunther Hoffmann at 360-915-9079.
Agriculture Education Forum: The Thurston County Economic Development Council and Centralia College will host a public Agriculture Education Forum from 6 to 8 p.m. in the commons at Tenino High School, 500 W. Second St. It will be a facilitated conversation about agriculture in our region and how Centralia College can partner with the agricultural community to provide job training programs and stimulate the agricultural economies of Lewis and Thurston counties. Refreshments will be served.
Wednesday
Urban Trails presentation: Olympia Mountaineers will host Craig Romano, author of “Urban Trails: Olympia, Shelton, South Thurston County, Harstine,” who will take attendees on a slideshow trail tour around the area. Members and non members are welcome at the event at the Friends Meeting House, 3201 Boston Harbor Road NE. Door opens at 5:30 p.m., potluck dinner starts at 6 p.m. (bring a dish to share, plate and flatware), branch announcements are at 6:45 p.m. and Romano will begin his presentation at 7 p.m.
Thurston County history presentation: Drew Crooks, local author, historian, and retired curator of collections at the State Capital Museum in Olympia, will present “From Ice Age to the 21st Century: A History of Thurston County” at 5:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St SW. Free. For adults. Information: 360-943-7790 or TRL.org.
