Thousands turn out for soggy Toy Run. ‘That just shows how much people care,’ organizer says.

Holiday cheer and exhaust fumes mingled in the air Saturday afternoon as thousands of motorcyclists turned out for the annual Olympia Toy Run.
Riders met at the South Sound Center in Lacey and rode through downtown Olympia to Marathon Park. They donated toys and money to The Salvation Army’s Toy N’ Joy Shop, which distributes gifts to needy children.
The Toy Run started in 1977 as a way for motorcycle riders to give back to the community. That first year about a dozen riders turned out, said organizer Joe Sullivan.
This year he estimated about 3,000 did — despite the rainy, less-than-ideal riding conditions.
“On a scale of 1 to 10 (the weather) was not great, maybe a 4? That just shows how much people care,” Sullivan said. “We all have kids, grandkids, family.”
E.W. Perrigo, of Olympia, wore leather chaps and a Santa hat for the ride. He has been doing the Toy Run for 20 years, and each year he donates a children’s bike that he fastens to the back of his motorcycle.
Chuck Brewington, of Tenino, rode with a bag stuffed with Tonka trucks and Barbie dolls on the back of his motorcycle.
“It’s just giving back to people who need it,” he said, though he drew the line at donning a holiday-themed costume. “It’s hard to ride with a Santa beard.”
