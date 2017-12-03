The city of Lacey is hosting a public farewell reception for longtime Lacey City Councilman Virgil Clarkson at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6.
The city of Lacey is hosting a public farewell reception for longtime Lacey City Councilman Virgil Clarkson at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. Steve Bloom Staff file
The city of Lacey is hosting a public farewell reception for longtime Lacey City Councilman Virgil Clarkson at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6. Steve Bloom Staff file

Local

This man served 19 years on Lacey City Council. Here’s your chance to say thank you and farewell

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

December 03, 2017 11:30 AM

Longtime Lacey City Councilman Virgil Clarkson is set to exit public office at the end of the year. Before he does, the city of Lacey is hosting a farewell reception for him at the Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center.

That’s right: He already has a building named after him.

The public reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 6) at the senior center, 6757 Pacific Avenue SE Lacey.

Clarkson joined the council in July 1998. During his time on the council, he served three terms as mayor and two as deputy mayor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more information about this event, contact community relations specialist Jenny Bauersfeld at jbauersf@ci.lacey.wa.us or 360-438-2621.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

    Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia.

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:44

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared
Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 0:57

Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year
Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol 1:09

Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol

View More Video