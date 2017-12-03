This man served 19 years on Lacey City Council. Here’s your chance to say thank you and farewell

Longtime Lacey City Councilman Virgil Clarkson is set to exit public office at the end of the year. Before he does, the city of Lacey is hosting a farewell reception for him at the Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center.
That’s right: He already has a building named after him.
The public reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 6) at the senior center, 6757 Pacific Avenue SE Lacey.
Clarkson joined the council in July 1998. During his time on the council, he served three terms as mayor and two as deputy mayor.
For more information about this event, contact community relations specialist Jenny Bauersfeld at jbauersf@ci.lacey.wa.us or 360-438-2621.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
