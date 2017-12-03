The senior residential community Colonial Estates wants to bring 84 apartments and 104 manufactured homes to this 18th Avenue site in Olympia.
Here’s another big development coming to Olympia

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

December 03, 2017 01:46 PM

Colonial Estates, a senior residential community on 14th Avenue SE in Olympia is set to expand, according to city of Olympia information.

Colonial Estates currently occupies the north side of 14th Avenue, but now wants to bring 84 apartments and a 104-pad manufactured home park to the south side of the street. The land has already been cleared for that development.

Although the proposed development address is on 18th Avenue, the site occupies a parcel on the bend in the road between 18th Avenue and 14th Avenue.

The manufactured home park requires a conditional use permit, according to the city.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

