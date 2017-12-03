A wrong-way motorist, thought to be driving under the infliuence of drugs or alcohol, crashed into a Centralia police car in the 600 block of North Gold Street early Sunday morning.
Local

Wrong-way driver crashes into Centralia police car

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

December 03, 2017 02:22 PM

A 25-year-old Centralia man was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run after he drove the wrong way on a city street and crashed into a Centralia police car.

About 2 a.m. Sunday, police officers were in the area of the 600 block of North Gold Street after a report of a vehicle crashing through the fence of a storage unit business, Officer William Phipps said.

The suspect then fled north in the southbound lane. Meanwhile, police were headed toward him. An officer tried to avoid the collision, but his vehicle was hit before the suspect drove off into a field.

Phipps described it as a low-speed impact, but the officer was still checked out at Providence Centralia Hospital for a sore neck, he said.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

