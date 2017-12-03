Man who was thought to have died in Henderson Boulevard crash is alive at Providence St. Peter Hospital

A man who was thought to have died in a three-vehicle crash on Henderson Boulevard late Sunday is alive, according to a family member and Olympia police.
Gotta make a correction: great work by @OlyFireDept @OlyFirefighters. Heroic medical intervention saved the driver's life so not a fatality, rather a save. Great work OFD.— Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) December 4, 2017
Lt. Sam Costello said the man is now at Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Lacey Smith, who called The Olympian late Sunday to correct the record about the crash, said her father suffered a heart problem about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and veered into traffic on Henderson Boulevard. Police said the man hit two oncoming vehicles.
Never miss a local story.
The people in those vehicles suffered minor injuries, Costello said.
Smith was following her father in a separate car, she said. After the crash, she and some bystanders helped to pull him out of the car and began life-saving procedures to save him. Emergency responders later took over. Costello said CPR was performed for about 30 minutes.
Costello said Henderson Boulevard would be closed for three to four hours.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments