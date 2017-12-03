A 3-vehicle crash late Sunday in Olympia closed all lanes of Henderson Boulevard, according to the Olympia Fire Department.
A 3-vehicle crash late Sunday in Olympia closed all lanes of Henderson Boulevard, according to the Olympia Fire Department. Courtesy Olympia Fire Department
A 3-vehicle crash late Sunday in Olympia closed all lanes of Henderson Boulevard, according to the Olympia Fire Department. Courtesy Olympia Fire Department

Local

Man who was thought to have died in Henderson Boulevard crash is alive at Providence St. Peter Hospital

By Rolf Boone

rboone@theolympian.com

December 03, 2017 05:07 PM

A man who was thought to have died in a three-vehicle crash on Henderson Boulevard late Sunday is alive, according to a family member and Olympia police.

Lt. Sam Costello said the man is now at Providence St. Peter Hospital.

Lacey Smith, who called The Olympian late Sunday to correct the record about the crash, said her father suffered a heart problem about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and veered into traffic on Henderson Boulevard. Police said the man hit two oncoming vehicles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The people in those vehicles suffered minor injuries, Costello said.

Smith was following her father in a separate car, she said. After the crash, she and some bystanders helped to pull him out of the car and began life-saving procedures to save him. Emergency responders later took over. Costello said CPR was performed for about 30 minutes.

Costello said Henderson Boulevard would be closed for three to four hours.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

    Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia.

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:44

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared
Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 0:57

Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year
Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol 1:09

Washington's holiday tree arrives at the capitol

View More Video