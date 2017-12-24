Tacoma baby born with tumor given 1 percent chance of survival. Today, he’s a bouncing, healthy boy

More Videos 4:17 Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. Pause 4:04 'Talk with us,' Sheriff Snaza asks blockade protesters 2:33 Highlights: Timberline tops host Curtis on final day of tournament 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season 1:28 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talks after practice before heading to Dallas 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tacoma baby's ‘chances of survival were slim’. His parents pray, and a miracle happens. Tacoma baby survives against all odds even after doctors tell Tyler and Brandi Harrington their son Oliver’s “chances of survival were slim" after a tumor is found attached to his lungs. Tacoma baby survives against all odds even after doctors tell Tyler and Brandi Harrington their son Oliver’s “chances of survival were slim" after a tumor is found attached to his lungs. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

