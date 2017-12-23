Expect overnight I-5 lane closures after Christmas as derailment cleanup continues

More closures are planned for southbound Interstate 5 near Mounts Road in DuPont for repairs following the deadly Amtrak train derailment.
Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, southbound I-5 approaching Mounts Road will reduce to a single lane of traffic. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 may also be closed.
All three lanes and the on-ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. the following day.
Southbound I-5 was completely closed for two days after the derailment while crews removed train cars and inspected the freeway. This latest round of closures will allow Sound Transit crews to do repairs on the rail bridge.
Never miss a local story.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
Comments