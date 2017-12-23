Emergency crews respond to the Amtrak train derailment near DuPont on Dec. 18 that killed three people and closed southbound Interstate 5 for two days.
Expect overnight I-5 lane closures after Christmas as derailment cleanup continues

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

December 23, 2017 11:28 AM

More closures are planned for southbound Interstate 5 near Mounts Road in DuPont for repairs following the deadly Amtrak train derailment.

Starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, southbound I-5 approaching Mounts Road will reduce to a single lane of traffic. The Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 may also be closed.

All three lanes and the on-ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 was completely closed for two days after the derailment while crews removed train cars and inspected the freeway. This latest round of closures will allow Sound Transit crews to do repairs on the rail bridge.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

