Sex offenders register to live in Thurston County

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on two sex offenders who recently registered to live in the area.
Dayson D. Wolverton, 26, is a Level 3 sex offender who has registered to live on the 16800 block of Sargent Road Southwest in Rochester.
In 2007, Wolverton pleaded guilty in King County Juvenile Court to one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to one year confinement. The conviction stems from when Wolverton, at age 14, sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl.
Also, in 2004, Wolverton pleaded guilty in Lewis County Juvenile Court to one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to 104 weeks confinement. The conviction stems from when Wolverton, at age 12, sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy.
Wolverton is a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
James R. Grimm, 41, is a Level 1 sex offender who has registered with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office as a transient.
In 1997, Grimm was found guilty in Thurston County Superior Court of one count of third-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 13 months confinement. The conviction stems from when Grimm, at age 20, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
Grimm is a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 290 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Questions or concerns about any registered sex offender in Thurston County can be directed to the sheriff’s office website (click on “sex offender watch”) or to 360-754-2894.
