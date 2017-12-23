Dayson D. Wolverton
Dayson D. Wolverton Courtesy photo Thurston County Sheriff’s Office
Dayson D. Wolverton Courtesy photo Thurston County Sheriff’s Office

Local

Sex offenders register to live in Thurston County

By Staff report

December 23, 2017 12:08 PM

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office has released information on two sex offenders who recently registered to live in the area.

Dayson D. Wolverton, 26, is a Level 3 sex offender who has registered to live on the 16800 block of Sargent Road Southwest in Rochester.

In 2007, Wolverton pleaded guilty in King County Juvenile Court to one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to one year confinement. The conviction stems from when Wolverton, at age 14, sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl.

Also, in 2004, Wolverton pleaded guilty in Lewis County Juvenile Court to one count of first-degree child molestation and one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to 104 weeks confinement. The conviction stems from when Wolverton, at age 12, sexually assaulted a 6-year-old boy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wolverton is a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

James R. Grimm, 41, is a Level 1 sex offender who has registered with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office as a transient.

In 1997, Grimm was found guilty in Thurston County Superior Court of one count of third-degree rape of a child and was sentenced to 13 months confinement. The conviction stems from when Grimm, at age 20, sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Grimm is a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 290 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Questions or concerns about any registered sex offender in Thurston County can be directed to the sheriff’s office website (click on “sex offender watch”) or to 360-754-2894.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

    Every year, 10 children from the Lacey Boys & Girls Club get to join the Lacey Police Department for Shop with a Cop.

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017
Parking in downtown Olympia 2:19

Parking in downtown Olympia
Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment 1:06

Highlights from NTSB press conference on Amtrak derailment

View More Video