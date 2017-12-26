Sentencing set for Centralia couple convicted of child abuse before fleeing to S.C.

A Centralia couple arrested in South Carolina last month after skipping their sentencing hearings on child abuse charges are again scheduled to plead guilty to new charges and be sentenced Jan. 12.
Anthony Foxworth, 45, and Mary Foxworth, 43, are scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. that day before Lewis County Superior Court Judge Andrew Toynbee.
The Foxworths pleaded guilty in October to one charge each of first-degree criminal mistreatment, after a 16-year-old in their care was found weighing 54 pounds and with multiple neglect-related medical conditions, according to court documents and police reports.
The teen was hospitalized for several weeks and placed into foster care, as were two other children in the Foxworths’ care.
Never miss a local story.
Both Foxworths were scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 1 — the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office planned to ask for sentences of about four years for the pair — but neither showed up. The Foxworths had been out of custody on unsecured bail for the duration of their case.
They were arrested a few days later at a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after detectives tracked them using bank transactions and cellphone signals. They had driven there, according to the Centralia Police Department.
The Foxworths were extradited back to Washington and on Nov. 24 made their first appearances on new charges of bail jumping with an aggravating factor alleging that “the offense involved a destructive and foreseeable impact on persons other than the victim.”
Both are being held in the Lewis County Jail without bail.
Comments