These 5 stories were last week’s most read

By far, the fatal crash of Amtrak Train 501 near DuPont was the most-clicked story at www.theolympian.com last week. These five stories drew the most reader interest:
1. Train derails onto I-5 near DuPont. Three people were killed and scores of others were injured when a train headed to Portland derailed and spilled train cars onto Interstate 5 on Monday morning.
2. South Sound couple among those killed in Mexican bus crash. Two local educators were on the bus that was traveling from a cruise ship to the Mayan ruins.
3. Man points gun at good Samaritan helping train crash workers, prosecutors say. The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Rochester, was arraigned Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault and making a false statement to police.
4. As crews work to disentangle train, traffic nightmares continue for Thurston County. About 60,000 drivers use the area of southbound I-5 that was closed last week for the train derailment and cleanup, and many of those drivers took detours through Roy and Yelm.
5. Vehicle crashes into downtown Olympia building. The space is in a mixed-use building at Fifth Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast.
