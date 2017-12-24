Will South Sound have a white Christmas?

Better leave a thermos of hot cocoa out with those cookies for Santa Claus.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for South Sound on Sunday morning.
“Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory stated. “Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. Spotty icing from light freezing rain is possible.”
The advisory, which remains in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday, covers the lowlands of Thurston County, western Lewis County, eastern Grays Harbor County and southwest Mason County.
At 11:30 a.m., the temperature at the Olympia Airport was 32 degrees.
At about 1 p.m. there were reports of snow falling in the Chehalis area, and by 1:30 p.m. there were reports of snow in Tumwater.
