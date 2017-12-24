Here’s a map of the Christmas snow forecast from the National Weather Service’s Seattle Office.
Here’s a map of the Christmas snow forecast from the National Weather Service’s Seattle Office. Courtesy photo National Weather Service
Here’s a map of the Christmas snow forecast from the National Weather Service’s Seattle Office. Courtesy photo National Weather Service

Local

Will South Sound have a white Christmas?

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

December 24, 2017 11:41 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Better leave a thermos of hot cocoa out with those cookies for Santa Claus.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for South Sound on Sunday morning.

“Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory stated. “Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected. Spotty icing from light freezing rain is possible.”

The advisory, which remains in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday, covers the lowlands of Thurston County, western Lewis County, eastern Grays Harbor County and southwest Mason County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At 11:30 a.m., the temperature at the Olympia Airport was 32 degrees.

At about 1 p.m. there were reports of snow falling in the Chehalis area, and by 1:30 p.m. there were reports of snow in Tumwater.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle

    The day before Christmas Eve was buzzing at more than just stores & shops with Barb’s Family and Friends’ annual community Christmas dinner at the First United Methodist Church. The Hook Me Up band filled the Olympia Farmers Market with their jazz-infused holiday sounds.

Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle

Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle 2:03

Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle
Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017
Parking in downtown Olympia 2:19

Parking in downtown Olympia

View More Video