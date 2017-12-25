It snowed all right: Here’s who got what

The weather outside was (briefly) frightful.
According to the National Weather Service, Olympia got 1.8 inches of snow Sunday into Monday. Areas to the north got more, including 2.8 inches in Bellevue, 3.1 inches in Kent and 3.2 inches in Seattle.
A winter weather advisory Sunday covered the lowlands of Thurston County, western Lewis County, eastern Grays Harbor County and southwest Mason County.
Here is a list of 24 hour snowfall reports in Western Washington, with a map showing some of those reports. Here at @NWSSeattle, we had 3.2" of snowfall since it started at 3PM yesterday, with about 3" still on the ground. Temp is 33°. pic.twitter.com/0VKLQuqxkG— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 25, 2017
The snow and below-freezing temperatures made for rough driving conditions Sunday night. KOMO reports on dozens of crashes and road closures as snow fell across the region.
State Patrol said the weather was a factor in a crash that killed a 62-year-old woman on Route 507 near Roy on Sunday.
Olympia had a chance of rain and snow showers on Christmas with less than a half inch possible. The rest of the week had rain likely.
Merry #Christmas from semi-snowy #olywa ... pic.twitter.com/dl3bTBXX6h— Brad Shannon (@BradShannon2) December 25, 2017
The official definition of a white Christmas in the U.S. is 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas.
Just so some of you know, the official definition of a "white Christmas" in the U.S. is 1" of snow on the ground at 7 AM local time Christmas morning. The definition also varies for other counties. #Seattle's probability of a white Christmas is about 7%.— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 23, 2017
