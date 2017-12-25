Making the most of a modest overnight snowfall, Rachel Deming and sons Carson, 3, and Crew, 4, get in one last run down a sledding hill in Tumwater’s Jim Brown Park.
Making the most of a modest overnight snowfall, Rachel Deming and sons Carson, 3, and Crew, 4, get in one last run down a sledding hill in Tumwater’s Jim Brown Park. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
Making the most of a modest overnight snowfall, Rachel Deming and sons Carson, 3, and Crew, 4, get in one last run down a sledding hill in Tumwater’s Jim Brown Park. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Local

It snowed all right: Here’s who got what

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

December 25, 2017 09:52 AM

The weather outside was (briefly) frightful.

According to the National Weather Service, Olympia got 1.8 inches of snow Sunday into Monday. Areas to the north got more, including 2.8 inches in Bellevue, 3.1 inches in Kent and 3.2 inches in Seattle.

A winter weather advisory Sunday covered the lowlands of Thurston County, western Lewis County, eastern Grays Harbor County and southwest Mason County.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The snow and below-freezing temperatures made for rough driving conditions Sunday night. KOMO reports on dozens of crashes and road closures as snow fell across the region.

State Patrol said the weather was a factor in a crash that killed a 62-year-old woman on Route 507 near Roy on Sunday.

Olympia had a chance of rain and snow showers on Christmas with less than a half inch possible. The rest of the week had rain likely.

The official definition of a white Christmas in the U.S. is 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

    Pastor Joel Nitz leads Messiah Evangelical Lutheran church in their Christmas Eve services Sunday at their temporary home in the Evergreen Forest Elementary School after the church suffered a devastating October 15 fire.

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire 2:07

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire
Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle 2:03

Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle
Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

View More Video