Driver seriously injured following I-5 crash

A single-car crash involving a stolen car on Interstate 5 near DuPont late Sunday sent a 29-year-old man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Washington State Patrol.
The car, a Honda Accord, was heading south on I-5 north of Pendleton Avenue at about 11:55 p.m. when it left the roadway on the right and hit a fence and a tree.
The driver, a 29-year-old man from Port Orchard, was taken to Madigan Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. His name was not immediately released.
The driver was the only occupant and the car was stolen, according to a State Patrol spokeswoman.
The cause of the crash and possible charges are under investigation.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
