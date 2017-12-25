Crews responded to the fire at the Rainier Vista Mobile Home Park off Marvin Road Southeast near Lacey at about 6:45 p.m.
Cat rescued from fire at mobile home park near Lacey

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

December 25, 2017 01:39 PM

A fire destroyed a mobile home near Lacey on Sunday.

Crews responded to the fire at the Rainier Vista Mobile Home Park off Marvin Road Southeast near Lacey at about 6:45 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.

There were no people inside the home at the time of the fire, though there were two cats and a dog inside, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were able to rescue one of the cats. Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted the cat named Smokey was taken to emergency veterinarian care and was doing better.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

