Cat rescued from fire at mobile home park near Lacey

A fire destroyed a mobile home near Lacey on Sunday.
Crews responded to the fire at the Rainier Vista Mobile Home Park off Marvin Road Southeast near Lacey at about 6:45 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
There were no people inside the home at the time of the fire, though there were two cats and a dog inside, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews were able to rescue one of the cats. Lacey Fire District 3 tweeted the cat named Smokey was taken to emergency veterinarian care and was doing better.
Crews saved “Smokey” the cat from the structure fire. Smokey was transported to emergency vet care and is doing better. pic.twitter.com/GBnYLOU1RQ— Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) December 25, 2017
