Several Christmas trees already have found their way to the Thurston County Waste & Recovery Center at Hawks Prairie, 2420 Hogum Bay Road NE on Dec 26. Trees will be be accepted through Jan. 14, (except Jan. 1). Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

What to do with crumpled gift wrap, broken lights and that tree now that Christmas is over

By Abby Spegman

aspegman@theolympian.com

December 26, 2017 08:00 AM

Christmas is over — which means it is time to clean up. Here’s where to start.

Christmas tree drop-off

First, make sure you remove all ornaments, lights, stands, nails and tinsel before you drop off that tree.

Trees can be dropped off at the Thurston County Waste & Recovery Center at Hawks Prairie, 2420 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey, now through Jan. 14 (except Jan. 1).

In Rainier, take trees to the Rainier Drop Box Facility, 13010 Rainier Acres Road, starting Friday through Jan. 14.

In Rochester, take trees to the Rochester Drop Box Facility at 16500 Sargent Road now through Jan. 14.

In Tenino, take trees to 418 S. Wichman St. now through Jan. 15.

In Yelm, take trees to the designated tree dumpsters at Yelm City Park on Route 507 and Mosman Avenue starting Friday through Jan. 15 or until the dumpsters are full.

...and pickup

LeMay yard and food waste customers can put trees in or near their yard and food waste carts. Cut trees into sections of 3 feet or shorter. Call 360-923-0111 for more information.

City of Olympia garbage customers can put trees with their organics bins. For customers with Tuesday/Wednesday service, pickup is Jan. 6. For those with Thursday/Friday service, pickup is Jan. 13. Place trees in regular pickup spot by 6 a.m. on collection day. Trees more than 6 feet tall must be cut in half. Call 360-753-8310 for more information.

For Lacey residents, Boy Scouts will do curbside pickup Jan. 6 within city limits. Trees must be curbside by 8 a.m. Donations to the Boy Scouts can be made online at troop222wa.org or mailed to BSA Troop 222, P.O. Box 5379, Lacey, Washington, 98509. Call 360-491-3214 for more information.

Tumwater residents can put trees at the nearest street corner by 7 a.m. Jan 8. Be careful not to block traffic signs or driver and pedestrian access or visibility. Call 360-754-4150 for more information.

Trash

Whatever you do, don’t burn it.

Burning trash produces toxic air pollution and creates fire hazards. All trash burning is illegal in Washington.

Because of the chemicals used in the manufacturing process, even burning plain paper releases toxic compounds into the air. Trash burning also creates particulate matter air pollution; fine particles can be absorbed deep into the lungs, creating immediate and long-term health problems, according to the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency.

Wrapping paper

According to Thurston County Solid Waste, wrapping paper that is heavily dyed, laminated or contains non-paper additives such as metallic coatings, glitter and plastics cannot be recycled and should be thrown out.

Wrapping paper without foreign materials in it can be recycled.

Lights

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium has teamed up with Girl Scouts of Western Washington for a holiday lights recycling program. Drop off old lights now through Jan. 12 at the zoo’s main entrance or at other locations.

Remove all packaging, twist ties or rubber bands prior to drop off.

Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman

