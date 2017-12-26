Elderly man dies in Christmas Day fire

An 89-year-old Mason County man died Monday in a Christmas Day house fire.
Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell identified the man Tuesday morning as William S. Larson Sr. The home is located at 132 Thunderbird Dr., near Lake Arrowhead and northwest of McCleary.
The first 911 call reporting the fire was made at about 1:45 p.m. Monday.
The Thurston County Fire Marshal and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.
