Location of a fatal Christmas Day house fire.
Location of a fatal Christmas Day house fire. Google Maps Courtesy
Location of a fatal Christmas Day house fire. Google Maps Courtesy

Local

Elderly man dies in Christmas Day fire

By Amelia Dickson

adickson@theolympian.com

December 26, 2017 07:57 AM

An 89-year-old Mason County man died Monday in a Christmas Day house fire.

Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell identified the man Tuesday morning as William S. Larson Sr. The home is located at 132 Thunderbird Dr., near Lake Arrowhead and northwest of McCleary.

The first 911 call reporting the fire was made at about 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The Thurston County Fire Marshal and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fire. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

    Pastor Joel Nitz leads Messiah Evangelical Lutheran church in their Christmas Eve services Sunday at their temporary home in the Evergreen Forest Elementary School after the church suffered a devastating October 15 fire.

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire 2:07

Lacey area church returns to its beginnings after October fire
Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle 2:03

Warm hearts and sounds brighten the holiday hustle and bustle
Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017 1:39

Lacey Shop with a Cop 2017

View More Video