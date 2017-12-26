More snow could fall Tuesday night, but you might stay dry on New Year’s

The remains of our White Christmas are lingering in the region with a possible repeat Tuesday evening.
During the day, South Sounders should see occasional sun once patchy fog burns off. Highs will be in the 30s.
That’s the forecast from the National Weather Service. Snow, if it falls, will be light, they said.
Christmas visitors returning home to Eastern Washington are facing relatively easy conditions.
U.S. Route 12 over White Pass is free of any restrictions. However, traction tires are advised on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass and oversize vehicles are prohibited.
Tuesday morning commuters spent the first part of their journey scraping ice from windshields but roads in the region were generally free from jams and accidents.
Typical wet winter weather should return Thursday.
While precipitation will last into Saturday, the New Year’s holidays — both eve and day — are looking dry, the Weather Service said. But “Confidence in the details is low for now,” they added.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
