Longtime Lacey City Councilman Virgil Clarkson was appointed mayor through the end of the year in recognition of his 19 years of service to the council and city.
The city of Lacey has a new mayor — until the end of the year

By Rolf Boone

December 26, 2017 11:47 AM

Lacey City Councilman Virgil Clarkson will serve his fourth term — albeit, a short one — as mayor after he was appointed to the position by the council last week.

Clarkson was appointed mayor one more time in recognition of his 19 years of service to the council and city. The motion to appoint Clarkson was made by Councilman Andy Ryder, who will resume his duties as mayor next month.

However, Clarkson’s fourth term also will be one of the shortest in the city’s history because it ends in December.

Clarkson took office in July 1998. In addition to three prior terms as mayor, he also served two terms as deputy mayor.

A farewell party was held for Clarkson at the Virgil S. Clarkson Senior Center on Dec. 6.

Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone

