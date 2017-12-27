Restaurant inspections for Dec. 27

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Reading inspection scores:
▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
Jack in the Box
1001 Yelm Ave. E.
Dec. 21: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Three of 15 food worker cards are expired. Notify workers and have them provide or obtain new cards within a week.
The dumpster, which was half-full, had an open lid and there was some debris in the enclosure.
Elyse’s Catering
3238 Capitol Blvd. S.
Dec. 20: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: In newer two-door open-top cooler behind counter, all top-foods are 45 degrees. In the bottom part, all foods are 40 degrees. Adjusted, and air temps dropped 3 degrees in bottom. Continue to monitor for 41 degree top foods.
During the last inspection (not mentioned) and this inspection, many foods were stored in single-use buckets. Replace at least 24 buckets with food-grade containers by Jan. 20.
RJ’s Gourmet Grill
318 4th Ave. E.
Dec. 19: 0 red; 3 blue
Comments: Replace container used to scoop sugar because it has no handle by Jan. 19.
During last inspection I did not mention that the 5-gallon containers (used to hold sugar, potatoes, etc..) cannot be used because they are not considered cleanable.
Purchase at least 12 food-grade buckets by Jan. 19.
Gringo Maniac
4525 Intelco Loop SE
Dec. 18: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: Contact sanitizer was less than 10 ppm chlorine. Must be maintained at 50 ppm. Use test paper to monitor proper strength.
Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes
111 Market Pl. NE
Dec. 15: 35 red; 3 blue
Comments: Cartons of liquid egg white were 56 degrees on window sill at 1:30 p.m. They were put out to warm at 8:30 a.m. which was five hours ago. Foods like this requiring refrigeration must not be left out without refrigeration. Corrections: One carton was returned to the cooler, and one will be used by 2:30 p.m. for meringue.
You may leave out perishables without refrigeration if you create a permanent log, first listing date, worker name and food; list time egg white or other food was removed from cooler; and list the time food was used up or served. Must be used within four hours. If left out for more than four hours, write “discarded.”
Home-style refrigerators are not allowed for perishable foods. Contrary to my April 6, 2017, inspection report and the April 12, 2017, letter, You: 1) did not mark the kitchen home-style refrigerator “not for egg and dairy products.” In addition, almond milk and dairy whipped topping are stored there. Remove to another cooler immediately. Mark the cooler immediately. One of the two unapproved home-style refrigerators was not replaced with a commercial cooler by Oct. 6 as required. Replace with a commercial “Merchandiser Grade” cooler, not a beverage cooler, immediately. In my April letter, I said the second home-style refrigerator in storage room must be replaced in six months. Replace by June 15, 2018, with a commercial, “Merchandiser Grade” cooler.
Repeat violation: Like last April, white cardboard cake boxes in storage room (plastic wrapped) were placed directly on floor. Immediately place on shelf 6 inches off of the floor.
Traditions
304 5th Avenue SW
Dec. 15: 25 red; 0 blue
Comments: Salad mix 66 degrees. Like last February, spring mix salad greens from Costco were left on counter. Refrigeration is required.
Per conversation with owner, use the following method: Discard spring mix when any is out of refrigeration for more than four hours. Don’t refill old container. Use a new clean container instead, every time. Start documenting (on paper, permanent log book) every time a container is taken from cooler, time last used up, when any discarded. I will email owner and send example log page.
Contact building owner to restore restroom door closers.
The first refrigerator (home-style) has perishable food (cream cheese spread). An under counter home-style cooler has milk. Replace with commercial coolers. The store room home-style cooler is OK as long as only whole vegetables are stored there. No perishables.
Comments